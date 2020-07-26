Writer: Here are some facts about Wisconsin's, other voting rights laws

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin is exempt from the 1993 Federal National Voters Registration Act because we have same day registration. The law, by the way, was meant to make it easier to vote by linking registration to obtaining a driver’s license or state ID.

When the District IV Court of Appeals (all five are popularly elected judges) ruled against clearing the voter rolls back in February, the court simply acknowledged that the Wisconsin Election Commission has a process that it follows and the lawsuit to accelerate that process had no legal grounds based on either Wisconsin or federal law.

You see, the Election Commission had learned from its previous mistake in 2017 when about 46,000 voters had to be reactivated.

As for Georgia, I would not use that state as my example of the right (or legal) way to get things done. Just the idea of the guy in charge of elections (Secretary of State) clearing the voter rolls as he is running for governor sounds like a conflict of interest if nothing else. And it turns out Kemp was found guilty of violating the 2002 Help America Vote Act.