Writer: Here's a positive way to honor Earth Day

It’s the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22, 2020, and this year is different from all other years.
Due to social distancing being a necessity around the world, virtual communications are at an all-time high.
The beauty of that is a message can reach hundreds, thousands, even millions faster than ever before, and not just verbally but pictorially.
Earth Day is a day of awareness but also a reminder of a commitment for daily action. Earth Day is every day.
Here is a simple recipe for earth saving that allows for expansion and creativity, and anyone can complete it:
-- Sincere desire to better the earth
-- Chosen plan to better the earth
-- Completed plan to better the earth
Lots of choices here -- planting a garden, recycling materials, reducing usage of something to slow/eliminate waste/harm, reusing something in a new way, creating something new that will better someone’s life, etc.
Repeat this step until you’ve made a difference beyond yourself.
Now share your recipe choice with as many others as you can, and ask them to follow the recipe and share their choice with as many as they can, continuing this process and watch the magic happen.
Cynthia Ingram
Kenosha
Southeastern Wisconsin, Northeastern Illinois Chapter leader, American Holistic Nurse Association
