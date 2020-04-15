Writer: Here's a positive way to honor Earth Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22, 2020, and this year is different from all other years.

Due to social distancing being a necessity around the world, virtual communications are at an all-time high.

The beauty of that is a message can reach hundreds, thousands, even millions faster than ever before, and not just verbally but pictorially.

Earth Day is a day of awareness but also a reminder of a commitment for daily action. Earth Day is every day.

Here is a simple recipe for earth saving that allows for expansion and creativity, and anyone can complete it:

-- Sincere desire to better the earth

-- Chosen plan to better the earth

-- Completed plan to better the earth

Lots of choices here -- planting a garden, recycling materials, reducing usage of something to slow/eliminate waste/harm, reusing something in a new way, creating something new that will better someone’s life, etc.

Repeat this step until you’ve made a difference beyond yourself.