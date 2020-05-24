Writer highly critical of doctors' 'fear-mongering'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With due respect to Rose’s confidence (VOP, May 20) in the CDC, NIH, the WHO, and Gov. Tony Evers' orders to shutdown our great state, I say “where do your rights end, and mine begin?"

I strongly support local law enforcement to not interfere with private businesses, just doing business, including Bill Glembocki and the Brat Stop.

As an aging recovering alcoholic (19 years sober) I’m going to go to the Brat Stop, not to drink but get a brat, soda pop, find a corner table to sit at and support the business, without a mask, in honor of Drs. Fauci and Birx and their incredible fear-mongering suggesting we stop "living."

Asking the good doctors if we should stay at home is like asking a barber if you need a haircut.

Enough said, I feel better now.

John Grom

Pleasant Prairie

