Writer: Hope local leaders don't consider defunding of police

The systemic racism that’s threatening to tear our country apart breaks my heart. It’s gone on for 400 years. I thought we had made at least some progress toward overcoming it, but the last three years have seen a resurgence of open hatred and intolerance, partly due to President Trump’s behavior and rhetoric.

Much needs to be done to improve social justice and the groups that promote it. However, I can’t help but think that those calling for the defunding and dismantling of police departments are “throwing out the baby with the bath water.” They are only seeing the bad side of policing, not the good.

Not all police officers are bad any more than all black people are bad. The police who keep us safe and treat all people with respect are being pilloried due to the ones who are racist and hateful.

If police departments are defunded, who will we call if someone breaks into our home? Who will reconstruct an accident scene to learn who is at fault if we or a loved one is injured or killed? Who will answer the call of a concerned neighbor when young children are left home alone with no food when their mom is out drinking at a bar all night? Who will investigate the missing children or others? Who will kick down a door to save a woman who is being choked as she holds her toddler (true incident)?