Writer: How can these UW athletic leaders stand getting their pay cut?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was disheartening to read in the Kenosha News Sports Page that the UW Badger coaches have agreed to voluntarily taking 15% pay cuts. Actually I was shocked. What a blow to their income!

What will happen to collegiate sports in Wisconsin with such a devastating financial loss for them? It is sad because they must be unusually busy with all sports in the state delayed or stopped entirely.

However, with millions of people out of work from job loss and layoffs it is most gratifying to see that at least Barry Alvarez, Paul Chryst and Greg Gard, who are drawing in excess of $8 million, are willing to step forward and take such sizeable pay reductions.

It should be noted that the UW is handling the situation "fairly" by reducing the hours of "around 350 other employees by either 20% or 50%" but they can apply for unemployment benefits.

I think the alumni of the UW should start a go-fund-me drive to support those three men. But wait, perhaps since they are so popular in Wisconsin, they are eligible for food subsidies?

However, to cheer everyone up, I predict a bright future for all three because I am sure they will be amply compensated in the near future for their "extreme" sacrifices.

Roger Nelson

Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0