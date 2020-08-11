You have permission to edit this article.
Writer: I can't breathe, can you?
Writer: I can't breathe, can you?

George Floyd’s words, “I can’t breathe,” have become a symbol for how much of America feels. The attacks on justice, erosion of the rule of law, disease and death thrust on our population and a complete economic crushing of the working class means that the majority of Americans have this feeling of “I can’t breathe”. 

Criminality is rampant in our federal government, there are bounties on our soldiers, thousands of Kurdish allies being murdered, children being caged like animals, widespread voter suppression and Americans dying by the tens of thousands.

There’s some kind of sick irony in the fact that COVID-19 is a respiratory disease. I can’t breathe, can you?

George Wen,

Delavan

