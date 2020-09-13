Writer: If KUSD can allow students in schools, why not allow fans at games

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So, after all the headaches the KUSD school board has gone through the last six months, how is this one little fact not getting a whole lot more attention?

The board decided to allow students to be in the buildings, which is fine with me. How is it they somehow or another decided NOT to allow fans to attend KUSD sporting events?

It is a lawsuit waiting to happen, when (not if) an injury happens to any athlete, boy or girl, and the parent is not allowed to be there for them. Apparently, a phone call will be sufficient to tell the parents "oh your son/daughter is injured and we want to know what hospital to send them to" Really? Seriously?

Come on school board you are going to tell parents that wonderful news your kids can play sports, but you can't come and watch your senior child play what for the most of them will be their last time competing in athletic competition? Like telling someone they can go fishing but can't take a fishing pole with them.

Have you ever been to a high school game, whatever sport it may be? Kenosha has beautiful stadiums now which hold approximately 3,000 folks outdoors; the board OK's thousands of kids to be inside buildings?

The KUSD board can avoid another major headache and just reverse this mind-boggling decision.