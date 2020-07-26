Writer implores other drivers to slow down, obey the law

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was driving to work this morning, going the speed limit because that is the law, when this person flies past me and I have to witness him hitting a cat.

The cat dropped into my lane, I stopped and had to go around. If this person was going the speed limit, the ginger cat would have made it across the road.

This idiot ruined my day -- and the day of the family this cat belonged to.

I beg the citizens to please slow down. There is a lot of construction going on around Kenosha and Racine and we all must slow down.

I see people going through red lights without a care in the world. We all want to go home to our families -- please, slow down.

Dawn Hilty

Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0