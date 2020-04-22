Writer: Important preventive measures

With no available vaccine or proven medications to treat the highly contagious COVID-19 virus, the CDC and various national and international health experts recommend social distancing, hand washing with soap and water and the use of face masks to prevent the spread.
Another important preventive measure to stop smoking and vaping because of the following scientific facts:
- Biologically, smoking and vaping damage the cilia (hair-like structures that line the lungs and help move air throughout the lungs). Smoking and vaping also damage white blood cells, such as neutrophils and macrophages, that normally fight infections like COVID-19. These factors increase the seriousness of respiratory illnesses by reducing the ability of the lungs to fight off an infection.
- Researcher know that COVID-19 attacks cells in the body by first attaching to a binding receptor on the cell wall called angiotensin-converting enzyme-2, or ACE-2. Since smoking and vaping have been shown to increase the levels of ACE-2, smoking and vaping increase the chances of COVID-19 attaching or “sticking” to cells in the lung.
- In a recent article in the New England Journal of Medicine, it was reported that Chinese COVID-19 patients who smoked were twice as likely as those who didn’t smoke to develop severe lung infections that required admission to an ICU or being placed on a ventilator.
- Smoking and vaping can increase the spread of COVID-19 by coughing and hand-to-mouth contact.
In this pandemic, as well as what may be any future respiratory infection, it is even more important to talk with your doctor and your children about smoking cessation and no longer vaping.
Dr. Tim Sanborn,
medical director and chairman of cardiology services at Froedtert South
