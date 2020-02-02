Writer: In America, it's the truth that matters

Let me be clear. Anyone who votes for Donald Trump in 2020 is supporting foreign interference in our elections, racism, crony capitalism, grifting as an art form, nepotism, misogynistic behavior as the new normal, homophobia, a state-sponsored religion, and yes there are people above the law.

So if you are good with all that, great. That is your right to cast your vote any way you like. However, my elected officials do not have the right to spread disinformation, or try to repress others' rights. I will not engage in “this is my opinion” kinds of discussions.

Can’t say I care, if you are a Trump supporter and that’s your best argument — keep your opinions off my Facebook feed. If you have actual real facts you would like to discuss, great. If my standards are not something a Facebook poster can respect, I will block you. This is your only warning.

In America the truth matters. Facts matter.

Susan Krokosz

Pleasant Prairie

