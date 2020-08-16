Writer: In defense of Terry Rose

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a recent Kenosha News article, Attorney Terry Rose, also a member of the Kenosha County Board, questioned the governor’s authority to bypass the legislature and mandate statewide mask-wearing. Rose also expressed his willingness to file a lawsuit if he learned of a willing client.

This drew the ire of a reader who wrote to the Voice of the People, arguing that “one would assume that [Rose] is referring to a paying client.” Based on his own assumption, the reader then urged Rose to sue Evers "on his own dime" by simultaneously playing the role of both client and attorney.

First, the reader must be unfamiliar with the wise saying that a lawyer who represents himself has a fool for a client. But second, the reality is that few private attorneys have done as much legal work for the indigent as Terry Rose. By way of example, in 2008, the Wisconsin Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers gave Rose the David C. Niblack Award “to recognize the contributions of an attorney to the effective defense of the indigent.” Long before that, in 1991, the ACLU of Wisconsin named Rose its attorney of the year for successfully representing clients, pro bono, in countless cases to protect their free speech rights and other fundamental liberties.