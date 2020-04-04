Writer: In face of difficulties, ag community stands strong

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’m a local crop-based farmer and I understand our country is facing a tough time due to this virus. Since Ag Day occurred last week, I’m writing to remind our agriculture community that even when we face difficult times, we stand strong.

Our strength as a community starts at the top, and I believe we are fortunate to have a president that stood up for trade deals that strongly benefit us.

Since the passing of the USMCA trade agreement, I’m expecting to see fairer pricing in my crop sales. Better margins and fairer pricing will allow me to better serve my employees and community as a whole, particularly during this time when we need agricultural and financial resources.

Good leadership and care for one another are key principles governing Wisconsin farmers.

Once again, I’m reminded that our agriculture community stands strong, in large part thanks to President Trump.

Joe Smith

Kenosha

