Writer: Individuals, not corporations and high-paid CEOs, need relief

If you and your friends and family get $1,000 relief check, what will you do with it? Pay the rent or mortgage, buy groceries, fix the car, etc. The money will go back into the economy and you'll pay for necessities.

If a profitable corporation gets a million dollars, what will it do with it? If it's shut down it's not going to pay employees who are already trying to get unemployment. If it's not shut down, it's making money creating things we need and are trying to pay for.

I propose that any CEO or other executive who's annual compensation exceeds $5 million return 3/4 of that back to the company. That leaves them a paltry $1.25 million to live on if they're on the low end. Once they do that their company can apply for relief from the government.

Katie Traxel

Kenosha

