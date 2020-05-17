Writer: Is safe reopening really as important as health?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As two sides battle over safer-at-home and masks, opinions keep bouncing off the walls yet there are agreed-upon scientific facts:

1) Masks: Wearing one is inconvenient, hot, sticky, and some insist, not necessary. However, the scientific fact is, the primary reason I should wear one is to prevent ME from infecting YOU. There is a secondary benefit that I would be less likely to breathe in your droplets. Yet even if neither is infected, we don't know each other. Wear one for peace of mind, and to appear polite.

2) Safer-at-home rules are in place to assist hospitals from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. These rules were not designed to interfere with your lives, however, I understand that they still do.

The scientific problem is, while symptoms can be treated, there is no cure and there is no vaccine. Leaving one option only. Herd immunity, indirect protection occurring when a percentage of a population becomes immune to an infection, whether through previous infections or vaccination, thereby providing a measure of protection for individuals who are not immune.

The level needed to achieve protection varies by disease but ranges from 83 to 94%.