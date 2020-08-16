Writer: It's on us to protect our soldiers

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On June 26, news broke that the Russian security service was paying the Taliban a bounty of $100,000 for assassinated U.S. soldiers.

As this alarming story unfolded, it became clear that the president was notified of the situation. He has failed to act, admitting that he has not discussed the concern with Russian President Putin, even though they have talked since the situation became public.

Compounding the matter, neither Rep. Brian Steil nor Sen. Ron Johnson have taken any steps to get to the bottom of Russian blood money for U.S. soldiers. Only Sen. Tammy Baldwin has called for action, in a release on July 14. As for Johnson and Steil, no statements, no resolutions, no inquiries, no nothing. Call their offices, look at their websites: not a word to say about Russia’s deadly aggression against American personnel.

Steil’s and Johnson’s inaction are a failure of leadership and a betrayal of their fundamental duty to protect American service members’ lives. If there are questions about the truth of the claims, then they are at least obliged to find the truth and let us know. They have so far been unable to take even that small step.