Writer: It's time to act on road improvements on 22nd Avenue north of 52nd

So somehow the Kenosha News is seeing "more construction on 22nd Avenue from Washington Road to 52nd Street." I drive that road many times during the week and I sure wish I saw what they are seeing.

Now don't get me wrong, 22nd is a mess no matter where you are on it, except obviously the areas that have been rebuilt. So the numbering system that the city uses to determine 22nd must be that new math because obviously no one from the streets department ever drives north of 52nd street on 22nd Avenue, and now 50th Street seeing that two-block stretch has been rebuilt. And that was only done because of the new Fire Station, which makes sense.

Anyway it would be nice if the city went "north" next year on the 22nd project. But you know those fancy new "welcoming columns" are important to the Uptown area, (insert emoji slapping my forehead).

On another note, yes there has been some out-of-hand knuckle heads, but for the most part the citizens of Kenosha have protested the right way and they deserve credit for that. Thank you to the KPD/KSD/KFD, National Guard and all First Responders for keeping Kenosha safe.

Tom Rizzo

Kenosha

