Writer: It's way to soon to begin packing salons, bars

Many are in a hurry to get back to their lives and businesses. We all get that. But it is way too soon to be packing bars, restaurants, concerts and theaters, much less sending children back to school or planning family vacations.

Who knows if hair/nail salons, stores and other public places such as water parks or airports are cleaning to the standard that kills the virus. How many times do they clean? Have they cleaned each and every surface? What about door handles leading in and out of a business? Can you tell if there is virus still present??

Lifting the stay at home order statewide, much less nationwide, means that we are going to be living with this virus for years to come as people gathering in public spaces means more will become contagious. According to Dr. Bright and Dr. Fauci, the way to protect us from getting ill is to stay home, test, trace, quarantine and protect the vulnerable.

Perhaps someone in your family, or a close friend, is at risk? How would you feel if you brought the virus into your home, or the home of someone you care about, because you needed to visit a bar, see a movie or get your nails done? Are you ready to visit an elderly relative in a nursing home??