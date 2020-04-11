Writer: It's We the People, not the GOP, who control what goes on

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I think it is time for the American people to wake up and see that our Republican representatives are only interested in keeping their party strong and controlling what can and cannot be done in this country.

We should all get together and vote these people out of office and show them that WE THE PEOPLE control what goes on.

In Wisconsin our state Legislature is planning on us forgetting how they forced thousands of people to vote in person, refusing to delay the spring election and risking lives to use their right To vote.

Let all of this backlash at the Republicans and vote them out of office the first chance we get. Don't forget.

Michael Rosko

Pleasant Prairie

