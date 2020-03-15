Writer: Jill Gillmore should remain on County Board

I am excited Jill Gillmore is seeking re-election for Kenosha County Board Supervisor District No. 18. She is the only conservative choice. Her values and integrity are not the norm in politics.

I would observe meetings with both the County Board as well as committee hearings. I liked watching Jill because she was cautious and intentional with each decision. She asked questions if she needed clarification. You could tell she read every bit of the pages of information. Some didn’t have answers but wanted to vote/pass it quickly anyway. This is not right!

Jill is not the “rubber stamp” type. I talked to her about this. She said she owes it to her constituents to be their voice and she doesn’t take spending their money lightly. I greatly respect that! We all say we want more money in our pocket and lower taxes. You can’t get that with someone who simply approves budgets, projects and agendas, just to be popular or save time.

It’s often harder to do the right thing and stand on your convictions. That is a true conservative. Jill is a woman of integrity and is a woman of her word. She doesn’t change her values like the weather. She works well with all sides, even if they don’t share her viewpoint.