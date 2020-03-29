Writer: Jill Gillmore will put taxpayers first

Jill Gillmore is an experienced County Board supervisor who will always put the taxpayers first. I also admire Jill’s willingness to spend so much time serving our community. Jill supports law enforcement and even allowed the annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day to be celebrated on her farm for free.

She and her family and friends perform an annual Live Nativity event on their farm every year without charge, for our entire community to enjoy. From substitute teaching to running a non-profit to help premature babies, Jill does it all, and does it well.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Jill’s first term on the board was a successful one, until she had to step down to care for her daughter’s medical needs. Sadly, her opponent is attacking her for that. Jill voted against the budget in an attempt to diminish wasteful spending and to protect the taxpayers. Sadly, her opponent is attacking her for that too.

Jill Gillmore is the ONLY conservative in this district running for County Board supervisor, and the ONLY choice for the 18th District that is endorsed by the Republican Party of Kenosha County. Please visit its Facebook page or website for a complete list of endorsements for the April 7 election.

Christopher Verzal

Bristol

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0