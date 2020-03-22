Writer: John Poole's done a fine job on county board

One just has to look south to Illinois to see what one party rule has done.

John Poole's exceptional experience and background in finance has put a check on excessive county government spending. And he will continue to do so for the taxpayers of District 20.

We do not need another go along, spend more and raise taxes person on the board. John's interest is in supporting the taxpayer and has been a check on county budget for six years. And he is not afraid to make tough decisions.

John Poole has been your voice for better government on the Kenosha County Board. John will support the people, not the one-party rule. And certainly we do not need a rubber stamp, get along, tax raiser on the board.

Vote for John Poole -- a proven leader.

Tom Reilly

Salem Lakes

