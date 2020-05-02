Writer: Judges should not be erasing video, audio of court hearings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With the recent Supreme Court COVID-19 order, the court rooms are closed to the public here in Kenosha. The Kenosha County Circuit Court is using YouTube to allow citizens to observe court hearings (which the statute mandates).

However, it appears every judge and commissioner is erasing the video and audio footage of the hearings immediately after they finish with the exception of Judge Bruce Schroeder.

I hired attorney Tom Kameneck, who founded the Wisconsin Transparency Project. He is the attorney who successfully sued Gov. Tony Evers for not releasing emails.

According to a letter Kameneck wrote to the courts on April 15, what the judges are doing is illegal. I ask the Kenosha judges to stop erasing public records. You must follow the law the same as us.

Kevin Mathewson

Somers

