Writer: Just do it

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It just occurred to me after visiting Menard's that there does not seem to be diminished business there, and the store requires all customers to wear face masks. I didn't see or hear anyone complaining.

What now occurs to me, like a flash (not in the pan), is that there could be the most massive demonstration of outright, full-scale community caring for one another if EVERY business enterprise in Kenosha had that same requirement.

No muss, no fuss. No government edict to squabble over. Just DO it.

Howard Moon,

Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0