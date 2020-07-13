Writer: Just do it
View Comments

Writer: Just do it

{{featured_button_text}}

It just occurred to me after visiting Menard's that there does not seem to be diminished business there, and the store requires all customers to wear face masks. I didn't see or hear anyone complaining. 

What now occurs to me, like a flash (not in the pan), is that there could be the most massive demonstration of outright, full-scale community caring for one another if EVERY business enterprise in Kenosha had that same  requirement.

No muss, no fuss. No government edict to squabble over.  Just DO it.

Howard Moon,

Kenosha

VOP banner
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics