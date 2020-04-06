Writer: Just doesn't believe things Trump's been saying

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fear not, Trump supporters, this is only a hoax. This is what the president has said, so when you hear that someone in your family gets it, it's a hoax. My son and daughter-in-law got it, but it was a hoax.

The other line he uses is "it's not my fault," it's President Obama's fault. He has been out of office for 38 month, but it is still his fault. I know Obama gets all of the blame and none of the glory.

President Trump says he only hires the best people, yet he has had to hire about four people for a job in three years. When I was working if the CEO did not do a good job and had a big turnover, he finally went. What does this tell you about Trump? Is he looking for 'yes' people?

This guy is like the boy who cried wolf. I wouldn't believe him if he said it was raining outside and he was wet. I would have to go and look for myself because he might have walked through a sprinkler.

I will say he is no President Bush No. 2. When he made a decision he stuck to it. He didn't put his finger up in the air to see which way the wind was blowing.

I hear he is considering to get rid of the tariffs. What does that tell you about who is paying? We are.

Through all of this he is president. The USA elected him. I am one proud veteran.