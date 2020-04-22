Writer: Keep writing; I'll keep laughing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I always look forward to the opinion page of the News, especially when our friend Bill Cheney sends in another rant. Today's gripe: Democrats got out, mobilized the base and ousted a conservative Supreme Court justice and replaced him with someone Cheney doesn't like.

Yes, there were many absentee ballots cast, and he seems to think this opened up the election to voter fraud. Forget about the fact that between 2000 and 2016 the percentage of voter fraud was 0.0000044%: anything conservatives can do to keep Republicans in office is good.

Remember, it was Assembly Republicans who wanted to separate the Supreme Court race from the April general election so people would have to go to the polls twice, and who can forget Robin Vos telling people how safe it is get out and vote while wearing a mask, gloves and a surgical gown.

The virus really doesn't care if you vote Republican or Democrat, it cares if people gather in groups so it can spread easier, something the president (and many conservatives) fail to understand. So keep writing, and I'll keep laughing.

Steve Burek,

Trevor

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0