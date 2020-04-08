Writer: Keeping kids safe at home including being smart about firearms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In response to the COVID-19 emergency, our children and teens are home from school throughout Kenosha County, in our efforts to keep them safe from the disease and to limit the spread of the disease. We must also keep them safe at home.

An estimated 4.6 million children in the U.S. live in a household with at least one gun that is stored loaded and unlocked. When firearms are not properly secured, the risk of suicide and unintentional shootings increases. Approximately 41% of adolescents report having “easy access” to firearms in their home, so adults should always assume children and teens know where guns are stored.

It’s our responsibility to keep our guns locked, unloaded and separate from ammunition. And for those that do not own guns, we need to make sure our community is aware of the precautions we should take while kids are home.

The Be SMART program was created to keep unsecured guns out of the hands of children and teens. We encourage parents and caretakers to “Be SMART" and take these simple steps to help prevent unintentional shootings:

Secure all guns in homes and vehicles; Model responsible behavior; Ask about firearms in other homes your child visits; Recognize the role of guns in suicide; Tell your peers to Be SMART. For more information please visit besmartforkids.org.