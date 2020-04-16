Writer: Keeping polls open wasn't the danger people made it out to be

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In response to Mark Boatwright's letter, "Wisconsin lawmakers unable to overcome bipartisan insanity:"

I still haven't figured out how keeping the polls open is supposed to suppress voter turnout.

People who wanted absentee/mail-in ballots presumably knew this well before April 7 and had time to get them. I didn't want one, and a sudden "OK, no in-person voting tomorrow" would have disenfranchised me.

I did vote in person, and it all went smoothly. Poll workers (and I thank them for showing up) wore masks and sat behind plastic shields; people took their ballots, fed them into the machine and departed. Traffic at this polling place was thin, but steady; people stood well apart from each other and behaved sensibly.

I don't think it was quite the danger to life and limb that it's being made out to be.

Anne Butzen

Kenosha

