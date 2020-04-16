Writer: Keeping polls open wasn't the danger people made it out to be
View Comments

Writer: Keeping polls open wasn't the danger people made it out to be

{{featured_button_text}}
VOP banner

In response to Mark Boatwright's letter, "Wisconsin lawmakers unable to overcome bipartisan insanity:"

I still haven't figured out how keeping the polls open is supposed to suppress voter turnout.

People who wanted absentee/mail-in ballots presumably knew this well before April 7 and had time to get them. I didn't want one, and a sudden "OK, no in-person voting tomorrow" would have disenfranchised me.

I did vote in person, and it all went smoothly. Poll workers (and I thank them for showing up) wore masks and sat behind plastic shields; people took their ballots, fed them into the machine and departed. Traffic at this polling place was thin, but steady; people stood well apart from each other and behaved sensibly.

I don't think it was quite the danger to life and limb that it's being made out to be.

Anne Butzen

Kenosha

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics