Writer: Keeping polls open wasn't the danger people made it out to be

In response to Mark Boatwright's letter, "Wisconsin lawmakers unable to overcome bipartisan insanity:"
I still haven't figured out how keeping the polls open is supposed to suppress voter turnout.
People who wanted absentee/mail-in ballots presumably knew this well before April 7 and had time to get them. I didn't want one, and a sudden "OK, no in-person voting tomorrow" would have disenfranchised me.
I did vote in person, and it all went smoothly. Poll workers (and I thank them for showing up) wore masks and sat behind plastic shields; people took their ballots, fed them into the machine and departed. Traffic at this polling place was thin, but steady; people stood well apart from each other and behaved sensibly.
I don't think it was quite the danger to life and limb that it's being made out to be.
Anne Butzen
Kenosha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!