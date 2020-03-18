Writer: Kenosha can be great if we fix roads, pick up litter

Greetings from your unofficial ambassador of the Hollywood subdivision. Recently I had out-of-town guests stay at the unofficial residence for a few days.

We talked about the bright future of the Hollywood subdivision and Kenosha in general. We were in agreement, Kenosha is looking up. We dined on great cuisine from the local deli. Took walks with my guest's dog and enjoyed the warm weather.

We talked about bad potholes and how they are on the car's suspension. We picked up litter in the street by the unofficial residence. All in all we had a great time.

If Kenosha is a good city, it can be a great city. Fix the roads, pick up the litter, and out-of-town guests will be impressed and come back again. Think about it.

Richard Rintamaki

Kenosha

