Writer: Kenosha Unified's Band-O-Rama was a tremendous success

We attended the Band-O-Rama last Sunday afternoon to watch our granddaughter, Neela, play clarinet in the KTEC Beginner Band.

My wife, Marge, and I hadn’t been to a Band-O-Rama since our youngest son, Jason, played percussion for Tremper High School at the Bradford Fieldhouse. Jason began playing drums at Roosevelt Elementary School, continuing at Lance Middle School, and then performing with Tremper’s bands and orchestras.

Jay also played in the Band of the Black Watch. Jay and older brother, Eric, performed in Tremper’s Battle of the Bands, with “E” as singer, songwriter and entertaining front man. Since then, the boys have recorded CD’s, and continue entertaining with their bands at various venues including local clubs, Summerfest, Taste of Wisconsin, and once at Marcus Amphitheater opening for KISS.

KUSD’s investment in their many musical programs is a tremendous asset to the community, and positively influenced our two sons.

The 2020 KUSD Band-O-Rama was terrific. Entering the Indian Trail Academy fieldhouse, we could feel the excitement in the air, as the 1,800 musicians tuned their instruments. The highly polished brass horns glittered with the reflected light. Everyone was anxiously awaiting the conductor’s appearance on his elevated platform above the performers.