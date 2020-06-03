Writer: KUSD ignoring pleas of 2020 grads for in-person ceremony

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the time that we graduate draws closer, and as a 2020 graduate and student of KUSD, I am heartbroken and furious that we will not receive the same treatment as graduates before us.

KUSD continues to ignore our pleas, our bargains. When it released that an in-person graduation was no longer an option, parents and students from multiple school offered a variety of solutions. I was heartbroken to see all of my peers and myself being brushed off to the side for our “safety.”

Later, at the board meeting, NONE of the members wore masks or took the precautions that we’ve been forced to take in everyday life. Who’s health is being looked after? Now that I’ve been informed that KUSD has spent $10,000 toward a virtual graduation, I am furious. What was funded through this? Who did this quiet? What about our less fortunate students who do not have access to WiFi or a computer?