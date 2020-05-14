Writer: Lance Middle School track and field not a dog dumping ground

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Due to COVID-19/distancing rules, dog parks are closed.

It might be good to lock the gate behind Lance Middle School. People have used the track and field area as a free-range dog park for years. People drive there, unleash their dogs, and they run loose and defecate everywhere.

It's great exercise but people rarely pick up the dog droppings. The area is saturated with urine and feces. it's a good thing there now is no school. I live across the street and watch people use this area daily. Perhaps it's the $2 they have to pay at the dog park?

I wrote a VOP four years ago about this situation. A sign was posted stating the owners were not picking up after their dogs and the gate was locked. Soon after the sign was torn down and mysteriously the gate was reopened. Nothing has changed.

There are containers in the park area for people to dispose of their paper trash. Recently two of the receptacles were filled to the top and overflowing with bags of dog feces. Nice that they picked it up but perhaps take it home to their own trash container. I called Lance Middle School and the next day they sent their maintenance man to lift out over 100 pounds of fecal matter from each container. A dreadful smell in summer.