Writer: Lawmakers should not have gutted Workman's Comp for first responders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Given the role that our fire/EMS/first responders/law enforcement/medical professionals play in helping to battle the coronavirus, it is inconceivable that the state's COVID-19 response bill did NOT include "presumptive" Workman's Comp benefits for those brave souls should they contract the disease performing their duties.

They must "prove" that they were exposed to and infected "on the job" to qualify for WC benefits. How cruel and cowardly of both the Assembly and the Senate to ignore the dangers of our "front-line defense teams" as they protect us daily.

The fact that the "presumptive" benefit was included in the original bill, then gutted due to political posturing is truly disheartening. Try explaining that to those embattled workers the next time you "ride along" in squad car or ambulance.

I forgot, "social distancing" requirements won't allow for that. They don't enjoy that "luxury" as they struggle daily to keep our communities safe and save lives, in the back of an ambulance, a squad car, a jail cell, emergency room or intensive care ward.

They were looking to legislators to "have their backs," not to "turn your backs" on them. Empathy be damned.

Richard Bosanko

Bristol

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0