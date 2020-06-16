Writer: Let's get citizens involved

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Let's get citizens involved. Train us in regulations to drive along in patrol cars to verify proper use of law to protect police and private citizens.

The Houston Citizens’ Police Academy (CPA) was organized in 1989 and offers citizens the opportunity to learn about the internal operations of the Houston Police Department. The academy speakers — mostly law enforcement and criminal justice experts in their fields — provide lectures, demonstrations, tours, and hands-on activities for academy participants.

The overall objective of the academy is to provide citizens with sound and accurate information about HPD and the criminal justice process so citizens are able to make informed decisions regarding issues/matters involving the police department and/or police activity.

Participants will be able to share their experiences and learned information with family, friends, co-workers and their community to further improve and strengthen community-police relations.

Mark White,

Kenosha

