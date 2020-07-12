Writer: Let's make makeshift toll booths

Curse those many coin-devouring machines. No, I'm not talking about one-armed bandits in Las Vegas. Rather, my reference is to those Illinois toll booths, which I will add here increased my vocabulary with words not taught in school when my dad took us on trips via the Illinois toll way.
Now we have a significant opportunity to exact revenge on our neighbors to the south. Being neighborly ourselves, we have opened our own roadways to a vast number of Illinois residents lately. My wife and I took a brief excursion to our lakefront recently, and I would say nine out of every 10 cars parked there bore Illinois license plates.
Lake Geneva has upped the ante due to a budget shortfall caused by the virus. A perennial hot spot for our southern friends, they raised both parking and beach fees to refill their depleted coffers. These are unusual times. Illinois is in a partial lock down mode, and there is a frenzy to seek out-of-state destinations to enjoy life's pleasures. Oh yea! With its beauty, beaches, restaurants and bars, Kenosha is an ideal location for just that purpose.
Let's get creative with makeshift toll booths of our own. Call it greed or call it common sense. It's high time we recoup long overdue revenues from these most gracious visitors. I can hear my dad now replacing curses with laughter. Come on Kenosha big wigs. Let's get something passed immediately before summer ebbs away or Illinois' governor comes to his archaic senses and reopens his state.
Alex Falbo,
Kenosha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!