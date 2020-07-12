Writer: Let's make makeshift toll booths

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Curse those many coin-devouring machines. No, I'm not talking about one-armed bandits in Las Vegas. Rather, my reference is to those Illinois toll booths, which I will add here increased my vocabulary with words not taught in school when my dad took us on trips via the Illinois toll way.

Now we have a significant opportunity to exact revenge on our neighbors to the south. Being neighborly ourselves, we have opened our own roadways to a vast number of Illinois residents lately. My wife and I took a brief excursion to our lakefront recently, and I would say nine out of every 10 cars parked there bore Illinois license plates.

Lake Geneva has upped the ante due to a budget shortfall caused by the virus. A perennial hot spot for our southern friends, they raised both parking and beach fees to refill their depleted coffers. These are unusual times. Illinois is in a partial lock down mode, and there is a frenzy to seek out-of-state destinations to enjoy life's pleasures. Oh yea! With its beauty, beaches, restaurants and bars, Kenosha is an ideal location for just that purpose.