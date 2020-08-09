Writer: Let's relocate Columbus to museum of history and get a new statue

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Christopher Columbus never set foot in Kenosha. There is a better story to be told.

Think on what it would mean if a statue of Nat Turner stood there instead. Nat led the only successful slave rebellion. Consider the type of people he slaughtered along the way. Why is it that we can excuse the ugly side of Christopher Columbus, but not the ugly side of Nat Turner? This city would revolt if someone tried to erect a statue of Nat Turner.

I have a proposition for you — about what to do with the Christopher Columbus statue, and I am presently working behind the scenes with community leaders to make this a reality. The demonstrations aren’t over.

Why don’t we relocate Christopher Columbus instead of dismantling him or melting him down?

1. Move the statue to a local educational institution or a museum where we can work with our community, our youth, our college students, our historians and our educators to draft a full and accurate history of Christopher Columbus to be displayed next to him.

2. Allow a local artist to work with the community to plan and sculpt a different more fitting statue. I have found an artist and they will come forward at the appropriate time.