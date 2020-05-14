Writer: Let's see if Evers, other lawmakers are getting their haircuts

I have a better idea. How about printing a recent, untouched photo of Gov. Tony Evers, so we can see if he's been barbered lately. Better yet, photos of Sen. Bob Wirch and Rep. Tod Ohnstad.

They keep sending me these cheery emails on how slowly and foot-draggingly they are approaching the idea of letting people go back to work, so I do hope they are abiding by the same inconveniences they're forcing upon the rest of us.