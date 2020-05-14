Writer: Let's see if Evers, other lawmakers are getting their haircuts
View Comments

Writer: Let's see if Evers, other lawmakers are getting their haircuts

{{featured_button_text}}

On Saturday's front page you are soliciting photos of do-it-yourself haircuts.

I have a better idea.  How about printing a recent, untouched photo of Gov. Tony Evers, so we can see if he's been barbered lately.  Better yet, photos of Sen. Bob Wirch and Rep. Tod Ohnstad.

They keep sending me these cheery emails on how slowly and foot-draggingly they are approaching the idea of letting people go back to work, so I do hope they are abiding by the same inconveniences they're forcing upon the rest of us.

Anne Butzen

Kenosha

VOP banner
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics