Writer: Letter writer's Manafort comments at issue

The 5/21 VOP from “JA” contained tired talking points, and his “Manafort was released and pardoned” by President Trump is both misleading and not true.

Is it any wonder that “Trump Derangement Syndrome” was coined by those who disagree with “JA”? Is the writer a foreign journalist, traveling the world, to write that “Trump is the laughing stock of the world?” This is the mantra of the left.

Does he really think that Iran, China, North Korea, and the NATO countries who are now paying their fair share of their defense think Trump is a joke? If so, the joke’s on them.

As for Trump’s pardon of Rod Blagojavich, a Democrat who has nothing to offer Trump but gratitude, “JA” may want to review the absolute right to pardon, such as Clinton’s of Mark Rich and Ford’s of Richard Nixon.

Manafort’s “release” is not unique. As of mid-April, due to COVID-19 concerns, over 16,000 jailed inmates have been released in the United States, most of whom were awaiting trial or were small time offenders, but there have been examples of reoffending.