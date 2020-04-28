Writer: Library thanks community for success of limited reopening
Writer: Library thanks community for success of limited reopening

Dear Kenosha community,

Thanks for your outpouring of love and support for the library as we opened up limited services this past week. Your cheerful greetings at the curb and on the phone really brighten our day.

Our email fundraiser for our new Story Garden at Southwest has already raised over $7,000. Thank you for your extraordinary generosity.

Big thanks to the sewing divas of Kenosha Cares for donating 80 masks to our staff and to Festival Foods for 1,000 plastic delivery bags. We are delighted to serve a community that loves its library.

Barb Brattin

Kenosha, Kenosha Public Library Director

