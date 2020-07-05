Writer: Little Leaguers reopening welcomed far and wide

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With enough nudging and persistence, the Kenosha Little League was given clearance to play baseball, and that they did. We followed set guidelines religiously.

Forty-two teams did not have to travel to Iowa to witness our Field of Dreams. Illinois sent teams from Edgebrook, Woodstock, Park Ridge, Lake County and Hinsdale. Wisconsin countered with Germantown, Lake Geneva, Union Grove and Sun Prairie.

They came for a show, and they weren't disappointed. For health reasons our concession stand was closed. Lost revenue was overshadowed by our commitment to provide the finest exercise for boys and girls starved for something more healthy than a soda, hot dog or candy bar.

The Dr. James L. Santarelli Sports Complex is rich in heritage and progress. This weekend I took another trip down memory lane as I watched my 12-year-old grandson's tournament all-star team win its division championship. I've had a son, four grandsons, and three granddaughters play Little League baseball. Progress -- take a drive past our old ball park now dying of weeds and neglect. That's when you truly appreciate what we now have.