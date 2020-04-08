Writer: Loads of people in cars, on trails show parks should be closed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

County parks need to be closed. You can't really control people on foot but the county can control car loads of people entering the park. Fine them heavily if they sneak in there.

The number of people at the dog park and playground by the creek was ridiculous. Not to mention people in groups walking together and passing each other at close distances.

We are not going to get through this pandemic if common sens is going to be relied upon with the carefree human race of this decade. No regard for human life, not even their own.

Dyann Wright

Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0