Writer: Loads of people in cars, on trails show parks should be closed
View Comments

Writer: Loads of people in cars, on trails show parks should be closed

{{featured_button_text}}
VOP banner

County parks need to be closed. You can't really control people on foot but the county can control car loads of people entering the park. Fine them heavily if they sneak in there.

The number of people at the dog park and playground by the creek was ridiculous. Not to mention people in groups walking together and passing each other at close distances.

We are not going to get through this pandemic if common sens is going to be relied upon with the carefree human race of this decade. No regard for human life, not even their own. 

Dyann Wright 

Kenosha 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics