Writer: Local papers, media outlets also need support

The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting every community throughout Wisconsin and around the nation. People are out of work, small businesses need help, and Wisconsinites are doing everything they can to stay healthy and safe during this public health crisis.

When Americans can’t always trust what they hear from the White House podium, they are turning to their local newspapers, and radio and television stations to get accurate information on this pandemic.

In many rural communities, small newspapers and broadcast stations are the only form of accessible local information. But these media outlets are facing financial challenges due to decreased advertising revenue and limited avenues for federal relief. Many Wisconsin newspapers have laid off or furloughed reporters and other staff – at a time when they have increased media coverage of daily news and alerts.

I strongly believe local newspapers and broadcasters are playing an essential role during this pandemic, which is why I’m working to make sure they are able to continue operating during this time. Just last week, my Senate colleagues and I called on the Trump administration to support radio and television broadcasters and local newspapers during the COVID-19 pandemic. And I support federal relief for small and rural media outlets in the next coronavirus response legislation from Congress.