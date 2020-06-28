Writer: Look at staggered start, other changes for school safety

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Planning the new school year in a safe manner, is a priority, today.

If the CDC is right about undercounting, it is possible 10,000 people here have or have had the virus in our KUSD district. What do we do to keep Kenosha from becoming the next Houston, the nation's new hot spot?

With a large portion of our teachers being older or in poorer health we need to prevent a mass retiring again. This happened after the pension rule changes, a number of years ago. Large numbers of the kids are also around parents with health issues also. Us falling in that group are much more likely to do poorly with the virus.

I have discussed a staggered week of Monday-Thursday, Tuesday-Friday, or Wednesday, with virtual attendance of days not attended in person. With a large part of classes having 30 kids in a classroom, this would reduce down to safe social distances. Buses would be able to set up adequate social distancing. Shared cafeterias would still be tight, but I believe we can trust those working at each school to work together mitigating congestion.