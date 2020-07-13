Writer: Look at who received stimulus funds

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just some random thoughts.

President Trump threatens to cut off school funding if they don't open, but expects everyone to believe he didn't threaten to cut off aid to Ukraine. Sure.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi now wants to remove Confederate statutes, pictures from the Capitol, but that didn't bother her for past 40 years.

I wonder if Sen. Ron Johnson is still the only person in U.S. that has not seen the clearing of protesters from Lafayette Park for the Trump photo op or his tweet about the man in Buffalo, N.Y.

The Payroll Protection Program was a huge disaster. Everyone should look and see who got the money, it will disgust you. A lot of heavy hitters got it. It just goes to show you what happens when Congress passes a 1,500 page bill in three days.

And just as an example, Tom Brady's TB12 company received a stimulus check. Take a look at it sometime, you will be amazed.

Well, that's enough for now. Stay safe and wear your mask.

Charles Bonney,

Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0