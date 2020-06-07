Writer: Mail-in voting best way to keep voters safe in pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mail-in voting is the best solution to keeping voters safe during this pandemic. President Trump votes by mail himself. Many states have had voting by mail for ages. Despite Trump’s claims to the contrary, voting by mail is safe, secure and has not had any fraud.

Trump does not really fear fraud anyway. What Trump fears is that middle class Americans will rise up and vote him out of office. He is afraid Americans will hold him responsible for the late start on the coronavirus, which has now taken the lives of over 100,000 Americans.

He is hopeful that we will overlook all the corruption, which is in direct contrast to President Obama, who had no indictments. Obama had no corruption, despite Trump trying to claim otherwise. Obama-gate is a fantasy – Trump cannot even define what the crime supposedly is.

Trump is trying to keep fair-minded Americans from voting so he can continue to stack the courts and keep him from going to jail. We have never had such a corrupt, conceited, greedy resident who looks out for only himself while leaving Americans to die or go bankrupt. He said it himself -- he fears more middle-class Americans voting by mail because the Republicans will lose.

Well I have got news for him. That is called Democracy. His 15 minutes is up.

Ann Wilson

Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0