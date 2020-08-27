 Skip to main content
Writer: Majority of police, deputies here are good people
Writer: Majority of police, deputies here are good people

I support the police... and so should you. Just like in ANY vocation, you will find good and bad people. However, the overwhelming majority of Kenosha police officers and sheriff deputies are good people.

Black lives matter, but that doesn't mean all other lives don't matter... just like the slogan “Save the whales” doesn't mean all other sea creatures should be forgotten, it speaks to a laser focus on inequalities and inequities in the African-American community.

Please do not let anyone change the narrative as it is attempting to be done with "Defund the Police" and was done with taking a knee during the national anthem. The other side of the coin is that African Americans, scratch that, ALL people should engage in "good trouble" when protesting - like the late John Lewis indicates.

Looting, property destruction and physical altercations is just criminal activity and anarchy... it has NO place in society and is not part of the BLM movement. Community leaders... please take the lead.

Dan Poole

Kenosha

