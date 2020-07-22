Writer: Make masks required in places where food's involved

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Covid 19 cases are increasing. If this virus is going to be stopped, wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands is needed. The mask protects others from us. The mask greatly decreases my breath from reaching others and landing on other things – like food.

Unfortunately there are businesses that are not requiring masks. I did a pick up at KFC. In the beginning everyone was wearing a mask. Last time I went there, no one was wearing a mask. -- quit going there. Charcoal Grill, went there for a pickup. I had to go inside for the pickup. No one was wearing a mask, only gloves. I asked the person giving my food, why they were not wearing masks. She said, “Oh well, we are very clean here and we are not required to wear a mask”. -– quit going there.

Burger King. In the beginning everyone was wearing a mask. Last time I went there, two were wearing a mask. The person serving at the window had no mask. -– quit going there. Dairy Queen, last time I went there, person serving the window, no mask. -– quit going there.