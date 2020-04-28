Writer: Many other businesses also need to be considered now

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During this time, as we speak about all those small business that are vital, we seem to only focus on those business. However, there are other businesses like mine, (massage therapy), that aren’t spoken about and need to be.

I had shut down my business since March 16 (my business is in Twin Lakes) and have been out of work with no income coming in. It would be nice if we are included in stories of those business that are not the norm.

We help our clients function in this world of craziness, dealing with anxiety, stress and pain causing movement limitations. Our businesses are just as vital and need to be talked about as well; we need help just as those other business.

Christine Gerling

Genoa City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0