Writer: Mayor failed to lead city

Mayor failed to lead city

The destruction of this city was caused by Mayor Antaramian's failure of leadership. He abandoned this city to the thugs, looters and arsonists. He went AWOL and didn't communicate with the terrified citizens of this community for over 48 hours, leaving those citizens to fend for themselves.

While rumors of all kinds flooded this community during the those 48 hours, the mayor was nowhere to be found. As mayor, he knew law enforcement was outnumbered and he did nothing. The governor sent an insufficient amount of Guardsmen, and the mayor meekly accepted it even though he knew it wasn't enough.

How do we know? Because on the second day of rioting the police were still nowhere to be found except in front of the courthouse guarding it while the city was ransacked and torched.

He sacrificed this community on the altar of political correctness. He refused to demand the law enforcement presence required in order to quell the rioters because he didn't want to antagonize the protesters which he saw as primary constituents. That's also the reason he didn't enforce the curfew. The mayor abdicated his right to lead this community by his willful abandonment of this community during its greatest time of need.