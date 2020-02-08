Writer: 'Me Too' has engulfed far more than its original intentions

As the political scene heats up, the "Me Too" movement takes on an even greater role. Double digit Democratic presidential hopefuls jumped into the fray screaming "Me Too" to their pledged groupies. People will now begin to utter "Me Too" as they declare their political allegiance in a civilized manner. Enough with politics.

The terminology for the movement has engulfed far more scenarios that its original 2006 birthright's intentions. For instance, recently it came to light that baseball personnel from two major league teams chanted "Me Too" when offered the opportunity to cheat their way to the World Series championship. We know cheating has been a part of baseball lore even pre-dating the steroid era. Kenosha baseball legends Jack Ogren and Tom Keating recall a pitcher's uncanny use of the illegal softball although there weren't many "Me Too's" who could lather one up like Gaylord Perry back then.

Some months ago this movement ensnarled kids whose Hollywood parents paid bribes to get them into prestigious colleges. Don't kid yourselves, these kids were weaned on acceptance to upper crust colleges before they conquered their ABC's.

Our latest "Me Too" movement includes children who give into vaping like their buddies are doing. This is one of those "Me Too's" that challenges a child's life expectancy.