Writer: Media doesn't care about unemployed

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am one of the fortunate who has been able to go back to work. However, I'm hearing that there still are a lot of people that have not received their unemployment checks.

Why is the Kenosha News and fellow papers and mainstream media of Wisconsin not reporting on this? If Scott Walker we're still in the governor's house, I don't think this mess would be happening. They would be all over him constantly.

But because Tony Evers is one of their own they don't care about the people of Wisconsin, and why don't they admit it.

Susan Erickson,

Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0